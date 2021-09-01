New streetwear clothes shop set to open in Marlow High Street

A family-owned streetwear retailer is set to become the latest addition to Marlow's shop offering when it opens a store in the town centre this autumn.

Hypescape will open its first physical store in the first week of October at 62 High Street, where White Stuff was previously located.

It will stock a range of products, from luxury bags to artist-signed skateboards, prints and sculptures, with brands on offer including Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

Founded by mother, father and daughter Isabelle, Guillaume, and Valentine Meniaud, the store has been described as 'vibrant and eye-catching', with the interior inspired by artists such as Banksy.

In addition, the store will host a 'Supreme arcade', where visitors can play all three of the Mortal Kombat games.

Robert Martin, leasing manager at landlord Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, said: “We are always looking for tenants who can offer something different to the picturesque town of Marlow and Hypescape brings a fresh and youthful feel.

"There is a strong market for high-end exclusive products, so there is no doubt that it will be a huge success with locals and visitors alike.”

Valentine Meniaud added: “Streetwear drops often sell out in seconds, so to be able to bring those exclusive products to Marlow is really exciting.

"This will be our first bricks and mortar location and Marlow, being a beautiful and busy town, is the perfect fit for what we hope to achieve.

“The closest streetwear destinations currently are located in London, so the store will bring something that is completely different to anything else on the high street.”

For more on the store, visit its Instagram page at www.instagram.com/hypescapeuk/

Hypescape joins other stores who have eyes on setting up shop in Marlow, including restaurant chain Megan's, a new pottery shop and studio, ethical gift shop, and deli.