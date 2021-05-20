'Authentic' new delicatessen to open in Marlow next week

A new delicatessen serving only 'the finest authentic' foods and wines will open in Marlow next week.

Chez Ben is due to open at 3 Spittal Street on Tuesday and is the brainchild of food and wine specialist Benoit Privey, a former grocery and wine distributor.

The new store aims to inspire food lovers with products sourced from independent producers. Shoppers can expect to find a cheese and wine selection, as well as charcuterie from Spain, and other tasty treats.

As COVID restrictions continue to ease, Chez Ben also intends to host regular tastings at the shop.

Benoit said: “I have always been a food and wine connoisseur and I love the stories behind the food.

"Growing up in France, food was a key part of connecting with friends and family. When I decided to move out of London, I was looking for a sense of community and beautiful countryside.

"I instantly fell in love with Marlow and I cannot wait to create and share stories with local residents over good food. The foodie scene in Marlow is inspiring to me, with so many outstanding restaurants to enjoy.”

Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, has worked with Chez Ben to bring the new store to Spittal Street.

Leasing manager at Sorbon, Robert Martin, said: “We have invested heavily in bringing new and exciting independent stores to Marlow to help meet the growing push to support local independents.

"We were highly selective when it came to finalising who would take this space and are delighted to welcome Chez Ben to Marlow.

"The central location is perfect for allowing a steady footfall and we cannot wait for Marlow residents to experience the authentic flavours on offer and learn from Benoit’s tremendous experience of fine wines and foods.”