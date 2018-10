The Trust was set up by Louis Baylis in 1962 and its primary objective is: To work for the good of the community, principally in the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead.



The Trust distributed grants of over £100,000 to more than 100 recipients during the last financial year and has a policy of distributing the majority of the grants to local organisations and charities, the balance going to regional and national organisations.



The majority of applications for grants from the Trust are received by post from local and national charities and organisations that are aware of the Trust. The Trust supports all sections of the community in the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead and actively encourages applications for grants from the Trust.The bulk of donations are made to benefit the elderly and the young, although many other groups including the Arts are also supported.