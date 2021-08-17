Pottery shop and studio coming to Marlow High Street

A pottery shop featuring an upstairs studio for aspiring craftspeople is set to open in Marlow High Street.

Keeeps will be taking over The White House, formerly home to clothing brand Jack Wills, this autumn.

The shop, founded by Sorbon Estates group director Tamra Booth, aims to support independent UK potters by stocking a curated range of pottery including kitchenware, homeware and gift items.

Once up-and-running Keeeps will also be offering pottery classes and workshops for all ages in its upstairs studio with local potters acting as tutors.

The company operated a pop-up shop in the High Street earlier this year with the public response being described as ‘overwhelming’.

“Once up and running, we plan to provide a real pottery experience, not just selling ceramics but getting people into pottery,” said founder Tamra Booth.

“Downstairs the shop will be fun and interesting, while upstairs our workshop will be an authentic, inevitably dusty space where visitors can see it all happen and even get hands-on with the clay.”

Rob Martin, leasing manager at Sorbon Estates, added: “The White House is a beautiful and prominent building in Marlow High Street, so it was important for us to find a special tenant who would bring something different to the town.”