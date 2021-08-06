Restaurant Megan's set to open in Marlow High Street

An independent restaurant is set to open its doors in Marlow town centre, bringing with it a Mediterranean-influenced menu and interior.

Megan’s is due to open its first location outside the M25 on High Street, with an al fresco dining area opening out onto Liston Court. It will set up shop in the unit previously occupied by Prezzo.

The Megan’s menu features healthy, home-made eat-in and takeaway food and drink, with options including chicken and salmon skewers and a range of fresh deli sandwiches, as well as prepared picnic boxes.

The firm began life as a small antiques shop in 2002 and has since opened in more locations as it has grow into a restaurant.

Sarah Hills, managing director of Megan’s, said: “We are so excited to be opening in Marlow, a beautiful town that we have had our eye on for some time.

"We really believe that our home from home, neighbourhood restaurant will be a welcome addition to this wonderful community. The team and I are so looking forward to welcoming our new neighbours into our restaurant soon.”

Katherine Croom, managing director at landlord Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, added: “It was incredibly important that we find the right tenant for this central location.

"We wanted to secure a restaurant that would become a much-loved, long-term fixture in the Marlow community and Megan’s fits the bill perfectly.

"It is also ideally suited to the attractive courtyard setting of Liston Court and will complement the existing restaurant offering here to create an exciting al fresco, holiday atmosphere.

"We are delighted to be introducing this brand to the food scene in Marlow and cannot wait to see them prosper here.”

No date has yet been set for when Megan's will open.