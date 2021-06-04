Gift shop selling 'ethical' goods opens in Marlow town centre

A new gift shop serving ‘stylish and ethically-sourced gifts’ has opened in Marlow town centre.

Twenty Three Living has started trading in Liston Court, with a focus on plant-based ingredients and brands. The shop offers home fragrance, jewellery, candles and skincare, and is the brainchild of qualified aromatherapist Louise Haisman.

Made in the UK in small batches and using traditional methods, the handmade products use eco packaging and are cruelty-free.

The store also sells items such as cosmetic bags, mugs, candles and bracelets.

Louise said: “We are delighted to have fulfilled our lifelong dream of opening a store in Marlow and to have received such a very warm welcome from local shoppers and visitors.

“We know that customers are actively seeking ways to shop more sustainably and hope that our new store will make it easy for Marlow locals to do so, offering beautiful gifts with the knowledge that every purchase does some good and is supporting small independent businesses.”

Robert Martin, leasing manager at Sorbon Estates, added: “The arrival of Twenty Three Living is fantastic news for Marlow, as it is a local, independent brand that reflects the growing move to shop with a conscience.

“The newly opened store is a great fit for Liston Court, where our improvement works have created a delightful space for visitors to browse and shop or relax with food and drink in an attractive outdoor setting.

“With the re-opening of retail and more people enjoying the town centre once again, we look forward to seeing Liston Court busy again during the summer months.”