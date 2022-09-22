Public notices: Magpies 'protecting interests' at home

In the public notices this week, Maidenhead United Football Club is looking to effectively renew its permission to have extended stands in its York Road stadium. There is also an application for 10 two-bedroom maisonettes in Boyn Valley Road.

Maidenhead United Football Club has put in an application to extend the south stand of the stadium in York Road to provide additional 224 seats an erection of new stand (north) to seat 304.

Included is wheelchair and disabled persons seating area, disabled toilet provision, changing block and improved floodlighting.

This application is effectively just a renewal of planning permission for improvements that was granted in 2019 and expired earlier this year.

The club’s chairman Peter Griffin said this was to ‘protect the club’s interests at York Road’.

It will allow them to continue to meet play-off requirements of the National League and EFL.

Meanwhile, there is also a planning application for 10 two-bedroom maisonettes within two buildings, following the demolition of the existing buildings, in Boyn Valley Road.

This application ‘takes into consideration’ advice given on a previous application, which was withdrawn in April.

In the amended proposals, the mass is broken up into two buildings with a 1m separation to allow rear garden access for occupants.

Parking for 10 vehicles is provided on site, together with 10 cycles.

Planting and protected space is introduced to the boundaries facing both north and south. A net increase of green space is proposed (210 sqm, compared to the existing 203sqm).

This is made up of 180sqm at ground level and a further 30sqm of green roofing.

To see all documents relating to this application, enter reference 22/02419/FULL into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

Road closures

The Royal Borough is looking to close Bradenham Lane in Bisham, 8am-8pm from September 23 until October 6.

It is also looking to close Coningsby Lane, Fifield from its junction with Green Lane to southern boundary of the property known as Barn Cottage.

This will be from 8am-5pm today (Thursday, September 22).

To see all this week's public notices, click here.