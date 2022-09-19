Updates: Queen's state funeral and committal service

The Express and Advertiser will be bringing readers live updates from Windsor throughout the day as the town prepares for the Queen's final journey to be laid to rest at St George's Chapel following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Reporters Shay Bottomley and Jade Kidd are in Windsor with photographer Ian Longthorne.

5.04pm:

For anyone heading home from Windsor, please take care.

Roads and public transport will be particularly busy following the Committal Service, so please bear this in mind before you set off. Latest information:

— RBWM (@RBWM) September 19, 2022

4.53pm:

The Queen will now be laid to rest after a private burial ceremony later this evening.

4.39pm:

The Queen arrives to be laid to rest. Photo by Ian Longthorne.

4.32pm:

4.26pm:

The choir performs the hymn, 'All my hope on God is founded'

4.23pm:

The bidding in full:

“We have come together to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Queen Elizabeth.

“Here, in St George’s Chapel, where she so often worshipped, we are bound to call to mind someone whose uncomplicated yet profound Christian faith bore so much fruit.

“Fruit, in a life of unstinting service to the nation, the Commonwealth and the wider world, but also (and especially to be remembered in this place) in kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours.

“In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope.

“As, with grateful hearts, we reflect on these and all the many other ways in which her long life has been a blessing to us, we pray that God will give us grace to honour her memory by following her example, and that, with our sister Elizabeth, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.”

4.18pm:

The committal service will be led by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, who will give the bidding after the choir performs the Russian Contakion of the Departed.

4.08pm:

The Queen's coffin is removed from the state hearse before it is carried into St George's Chapel for the committal service.

3.57pm:

The King and members of the Royal Family have assembled in the castle.

3.56pm:

The procession is now entering the Quadrangle. Two of the Queen's corgis have been brought out to view proceedings.

3.46pm:

Thousands of flowers adorn the procession route after being collected from mourners over the last 10 days.

3.45pm:

The hearse will soon move out of sight for the public, before it proceeds to the committal service at St George's Chapel.

3.36pm:

The procession is drawing closer to the Cambridge Gate.

3.25pm:

"What an amazing moment," says a young girl in front of me as the procession passes.



— Shay Bottomley (@ShayB_BM) September 19, 2022

3.24pm:

A round of applause breaks out among the crowd.

3.18pm:

The moment thousands have been waiting for as the procession begins its journey down the Long Walk.

3.17pm:

Sir Tony Blair is among the dignitaries who are arriving at St George's Chapel.

3.14pm:

Step liners have taken their place at the entrance to St George's Chapel, with members of the clergy also in place.

3.11pm:

Minute guns are firing every minute, followed by the sound of the Sebastopol Bell.

3.07pm:

The procession has now begun its slow journey to Windsor Castle.

3.04pm:

The hearse is approaching the Long Walk.

2.59pm:

Many Royal Borough viewers will be familiar with the route the hearse is taking.

It is now passing through Old Windsor as it draws ever closer to the Long Walk.

2.58pm:

There's a sense of anticipation here. Some people have been patiently waiting since 6am this morning. With only 15 minutes before the Queen's coffin arrives, many are using the opportunity to reflect as Her Majesty makes her final journey up The Long Walk.

2.53pm:

Guards are now lining the Long Walk as the state hearse passes through Runnymede.

2.51pm:

The military is in position in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

2.35pm:

Crowds at The Long Walk are building up quite rapidly. One couple I spoke to, Julie and Michael, have returned to the UK from Toronto to pay their respects.



"We just had to," Julie said. "The Queen has lived a life of service, so it only felt right to pay our respects."

2.28pm:

Members of the public can no longer access the Long Walk for safety reasons.

Windsor is very busy and The Long Walk is now closed as it would not be safe to allow access to any more visitors. If you are just arriving now, you will be re-directed to Home Park Public viewing screen.

2.27pm:

Music is played along The Long Walk, whilst members of the Royal Navy have taken guard joining police officers.

2.10pm:

Roads which would usually be filled with thousands of cars are silent as the Queen's hearse journeys west to Windsor.

13.46pm:

Shouts of 'three cheers for Her Majesty', with the crowds responding in turn.

1.39pm:

Crowds break out into applause for the Queen as the hearse begins its journey.

1.36pm:

The Queen's coffin has now been moved to the State Hearse, which will make the journey through London to the A308, where it will travel to Windsor.

1.35pm:

Horse Guards are now proceeding down The Long Walk.

1.28pm:

Our photographer Ian Longthorne is in position to capture the arrival of the Queen's coffin at St George's Chapel later this afternoon.

1.23pm:

Rail service continue to be disrupted.

Latest on the train situation. A shuttle service is operating between Reading and Slough, calling at Maidenhead.

1.05pm:

The Queen's committal service will take place at St George's Chapel at 4pm today. It will be led by the Dean of Windsor.

You can find out more about what the service will involve here.

12.55pm:

More and more people are arriving in Windsor to see the procession along the Long Walk.

Long Walk getting busier ahead of the procession in #Windsor

12.25pm:

Silence observed in #Windsor while watching Her Majesty's funeral

12.22pm:

The scene outside Windsor Castle.

12.20pm:

The streets in the centre of Windsor have been deserted during the ceremony.

A very quiet Peascod Street in Windsor during the Queen's funeral.

12.15pm:

If you are travelling to Windsor, please make sure you leave your pets at home.

Please remember, dogs and pets are not allowed on the Long Walk except guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs. If you travel to Windsor with your dog, you will be directed to Home Park where a large screen will show the whole service

12.11pm:

When the Queen's coffin is transported to Windsor in the State Hearse, it is expected to travel along the A308 through Runnymede and Old Windsor.

It will then travel along Albert Road to Shaw Farm Gate, where it will proceed down the Long Walk at 3.10pm.

Members of the Royal Family will join the Procession in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

Minute Guns will be fired on the East Lawn, Windsor Castle by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, and Sebastopol Bell and the Curfew Tower Bell will be tolled.

The Procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George's Chapel where a Guard of Honour, found by the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will be mounted.

The Queen’s coffin will be borne in Procession into the Chapel.

12.04pm:

The Queen's coffin will soon begin the journey to Windsor, but it will first move in procession to Wellington Arch, at Hyde Park Corner.

Her Majesty’s Coffin will be borne through the Abbey, returning to the State Gun Carriage for theprocession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

The King and members of the Royal Family will follow in Procession.

The procession will include detachments from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

Minute guns will be fired in Hyde Park by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, and Big Ben will toll throughout the duration of the procession.

At Wellington Arch, the coffin will be transferred to the State Hearse to travel to Windsor.

As the State Hearse departs Wellington Arch, the parade will give a Royal Salute and the National Anthem will be played.

His Majesty The King and members of the Royal Family will then depart for Windsor.

11.54am:

The Last Post will soon sound, followed by a two-minute silence, the Reveille and the National Anthem.

11.52am:

The words to the Anthem, which has been specially composed for the service:

Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Neither death, nor life, nor

angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,

nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love

of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Alleluia! Amen.

11.39am:

The scene in Windsor this morning.

11.31am:

The streets in the centre of Windsor are quiet as people watch the funeral on the Long Walk or at home.

11.20am:

Prime Minister Liz Truss will read the second lesson.

11.16am:

The funeral service is being shown on big screens in Windsor.

Just arrived on the Long Walk, lots of people arriving to pay their respects #Windsor

11.10am:

'The day thou gavest, Lord is ended' is the first hymn.

11.01am:

The Choir of Westminster Abbey sings five Sentences - lines of scripture set to music - as the Queen's coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey.

10.55am:

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Westminster Abbey. The funeral will begin at 11am.

10.48am:

A group of Thames Valley Police officers will have the distinction of being part of the Guard of Honour in Windsor at the committal service taking place today for Her Majesty the Queen.



They will form before the procession carrying her Majesty.

10.46am: A number of road closures are in place in the Windsor today.

Please check before you travel.

A number of temporary road closures will be in place tomorrow, Monday 19 September, in order to facilitate the safe running of the day.

Information relating to times and extent of the closures is available at https://t.co/Yr0uRepvLA.

Please check for regular updates.

10.36am: The committal service at St George's Chapel will begin at 4pm.

As the Queen's coffin arrives through the West Door and moves in procession to the Quire, the service will open with Psalm 121 before the choir sings The Russian Kontakion of the Departed.

10.31am: Mourners who have been making their way to London and Windsor have faced significant travel disruption this morning, with rail lines between Paddington and Reading blocked.

10.25am: Welcome to our coverage of a sombre and historic day for Windsor and the nation as a whole as we prepare to say a final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen's state funeral will begin at Westminster Abbey at 11am, before she makes her final journey to Windsor this afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, the procession will make its way down the Long Walk, where tens-of-thousands of mourners are expected to be waiting, before a committal service at the Queen's final resting place at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.