Mourners face rail disruption as all lines blocked between London Paddington and Reading

Mourners seeking to attend the procession of the Queen’s coffin in Windsor this afternoon face significant disruption with all lines between London Paddington and Reading currently blocked.

Damage to overhead line equipment has caused the cancellation of all trains between the stations, with passengers urged to seek alternative routes either via London Waterloo or Reading and Staines.

In a statement, Great Western Railway apologised for the disruption, and added that it was ‘working hard to get services running as soon as possible’.

The company did not say when it expects the disruption to end.