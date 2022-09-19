Details of the Queen's committal service in Windsor

The Queen will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor following a committal service at 4pm today.

The service will be led by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, who will give the bidding.

Prayers will be said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of the Royal Chapel, Windsor Great Park.

Some of the music in the committal service was composed by Sir William Henry Harris, who served as the Organist of St George’s Chapel between 1933 and 1961, throughout The Queen’s childhood.

It is believed that he taught the young Princess Elizabeth to play the piano.

The service will be sung by the Choir of St George’s Chapel, under the direction of James Vivian.

Psalm 21 will be sung as the Queen’s coffin is borne through the Chapel, set to music by Sir Henry Walford Davies, another former organist at St George’s.

The choir will sing ‘The Russian Contakion of the Departed’, which was also sung for the funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh.

During the Service, the Dean will read Revelation 21, verses 1-7, which was read at the funerals of The Queen’s grandparents, King George V in 1936 and Queen Mary in 1953, as well as at Her Majesty’s father’s funeral in 1952.

In silence, the Crown Jeweller will remove the Instruments of State from Her Majesty’s coffin.

The orb, sceptre and crown will then be placed upon the altar by the Dean of Windsor.

The King will be handed The Queen’s Company Camp Colour by the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel commanding the Grenadier Guards, and The King will place it on Her Majesty’s coffin.

The Lord Chamberlain, the head of The Queen’s Household, will break his Wand of Office, and place it upon the coffin.

Her Majesty’s coffin will descend into the Royal Vault as the Dean reads Psalm 103, ending with the traditional words, ‘Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul’.

Garter King of Arms will proclaim the styles and titles of The Queen.

A lament will be played by The Sovereign’s Piper, who will slowly leave the chapel.

At the close of the committal service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing and the congregation will sing The National Anthem, ‘God Save The King’.