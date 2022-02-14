Applications open for discounted parking across RBWM

Applications for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s new resident discount parking scheme at six car parks across the borough are now open.

Residents are being urged to apply for a free, virtual parking permit which offers an hour’s free parking at car parks in Alma Road and Alexandra Gardens in Windsor, Grove Road and West Street in Maidenhead, Horton Road in Datchet, and Meadow Lane in Eton.

The residents’ discount, which replaces the previous Advantage Card system, enables residents to apply for discount permits at all six, or just some, of the car parks listed above.

A separate application will have to be made for each car park - except Maidenhead and Windsor, where one application covers both car parks in each of those areas.

Should a permit holder wish to stay for more than an hour, the discount will be subtracted from the total cost of the stay.

Applications for the permits only need to be submitted once and will last for up to two years.

Unlike current RingGo zones the resident parking discount zones will not operate on a start/stop basis but will be ‘buy time’, which means drivers will have to decide how long they are going to stay and pay the appropriate amount.

Motorists can also extend a stay at any time during the live parking session using the RingGo app.

Free parking will continue to be offered for disabled users and those using electric vehicles.

Motorcycles can continue to be parked for free in their designated bays in selected car parks, but if motorcyclists park in a normal bay, they will need to pay the usual fee unless they have joined the discount scheme.

To join the scheme, residents should follow these instructions:

Set up a free online account with the RingGo cashless parking system

Residents can then apply for free virtual permits to get the discounts in car parks which they wish to use. Permit applications can be made via a desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone

Once the application has been approved, discounted sessions can begin from Monday, April 4, and can be activated via the RingGo app or via landline or mobile phone using the automated voice service.

Drop-in sessions providing additional support will be held at the following libraries:

Maidenhead – Thursday, February 24, 5pm to 6pm

Windsor – Tuesday, March 1, 4pm to 5pm

Datchet – Thursday, March 10, 3pm to 4pm

Eton Wick – Thursday, March 17, 3pm to 4pm

Ascot – Thursday, March 24, 3pm to 4pm

Residents are encouraged to bring a smartphone so they can be assisted by staff.

Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection and parking, said: “When the old resident discount scheme ended in 2020, we gave a commitment to explore ways to deliver an affordable and workable discounted parking scheme for residents.

“The opening of applications to our exciting new parking discount scheme means we’re gearing up to drive down parking costs for our residents.

“It’s essential you first apply for your free permits in order to join this fantastic scheme and save money on your parking.

“The process is straightforward, but please read the guidance carefully and apply early if you’d like to be in a position to use your free sessions from April 4.

“To help as many residents as possible to benefit from the scheme, we are running a number of drop-in sessions, offering extra support to those who do not have online access or just need a bit more help setting up accounts and applying for permits.”

For more information on the scheme and how to apply, visit www.RBWM.gov.uk/parking-discount.