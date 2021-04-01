Public notices: Shurlock Row road closure and changes to listed buildings in Cookham and Marlow

In this week’s public notices Hungerford Lane in Shurlock Row is set for a road closure.

Planning applications have been made for alterations to one listed building in Marlow and one in Cookham, while another seeks to turn a garage into habitable accommodation in a ‘locally significant’ property within the Bray Conservation Area.

Traffic

Hungerford Lane in Shurlock Row will be closed next Tuesday from its junction with Darvills Lane eastwards to the boundary of Glebe Farm equestrian facility.

The road will be closed from 9.30am on April 6 until 3.30pm on Friday, April 9. This is for works relocating the stopcock from the carriageway.

The diversion route for vehicles will be via Shurlock Road, B3018 The Straight Mile, Waltham Road and Hungerford Lane.

Planning

A planning application has been put forward for a single-storey rear extension at 5 Bisham Village, Marlow Road. This is a Grade II listed building also known as Four Seasons Cottage. Rooflights and internal alterations to the ground floor are included in the application.

The original listed dwelling will remain unaltered and no changes to the character or use of the listed building is being proposed. It involves altering the late 20th-century/early 21st-century fabric, rather than historic elements.

In Cookham, a similar application has been put forward for listed building Bigfrith House in Bigfrith Lane.

The application seeks a first-floor rear extension and new rooflight to the existing front.

There is also an application for alterations to Cleeve, a property in Brayfield Road, that could affect the character or appearance of a conservation area.

The building sits within the Bray Conservation Area and is not a nationally listed building but is identified as locally significant.

If the application is successful, a conservatory and two outbuildings would be demolished and a garage would be converted into habitable accommodation.

The application also includes a single-storey roof extension, first floor side extension, a new chimney and changes to windows to include a side rooflight.

According to the applicants the proposed extensions are traditional in nature, matching traditional materials to reflect the character and appearance for the existing dwelling.

