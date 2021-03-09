Marlow's Pub in the Park set to go ahead in September

A popular annual event in Marlow which has been postponed twice is set to go ahead in September, virus restrictions permitting.

Pub in the Park takes place in Higginson Park and sees musicians and chefs team up for a food and drink festival in Marlow, which also tours the rest of the UK.

Organised by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, the event has been forced to postpone twice due to restrictions on social interaction and crowds, but has announced it is eyeing a weekend over September to hold the event.

Artists set to perform include Craig David and Beverley Knight.

Michelin-starred chefs and Marlow eateries including The Hand and Flowers and The Coach will be serving up dishes.

"We're so excited that Pub in the Park Marlow will be taking place September 16-19 at Higginson Park with our amazing band of chefs, musicians, artisanal producers and most of all, you," a statement from organisers said.

"We've really missed being together, pretty much everything you’ve been hankering for during lockdown is back on the menu - with actual people.

"The Government's roadmap announcement has given us what we've all been waiting for - clarity. Before you know it you'll be tucking into delicious dishes, sipping on cold beers in the sun and dancing to live music with your mates."

Tom Kerridge said via a video posted on Twitter: "Let's celebrate being together again this summer with the best food, best chefs, and amazing live music.

"We will eat again."

A total of 1,000 free tickets are also being offered to healthcare and key workers at each of the eight events across the country.

Kerridge added: “Key workers have been the true superheroes of this pandemic, and we want to say thanks by offering 1,000 complimentary tickets in each of our towns so these superstars can let their hair down while enjoying some awesome music and lush grub.”

Organisers add that they have 'plenty of COVID-19 safety measures in place', if needed, but if safe, vowed to 'party like its 2019'.

Early access for tickets will launch on Thursday, March 18, before they open to the general public the next day.

