Business consultant launches Management in a Minute book

A management consultant with more than 30 years’ experience hopes a new book will provide advice in an easy to read format.

Philip Cripps is chief executive of Thameside International, a management consultancy firm in High Wycombe which was previously based in Maidenhead for 10 years.

In January his book Management in a Minute was published by New Generation Publishing.

He worked on the book for about nine months and it is split into sections which are designed to be easy to read.

Areas covered include how to connect with people and how to manage people.

Most management books are two to three hundred pages long,” he said.

“The reader can pick up a lot quickly instead of having to wade through a chapter of 40 pages.

“It is how people want to get the information today, in short sharp messages with no chapters and no theories.

“Each message can be read in just one minute.”

In his professional life Philip, who lives in Twyford, has been working at Thameside International for the past 30 years.

The company, which will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary next year, has worked with companies including Bostik, Nestle and Compass.

Philip said he was encouraged to write the book by people the company works with.

“It was prompted by a number of our clients,”he said.

“They told me that I had great ideas and techniques and said I should put it into a book, but a book with a difference.”

The book can be bought on amazon.co.uk