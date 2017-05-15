General Election 2017: Meet the Maidenhead candidates

On June 8 the nation will go to the polls to vote in the snap general election.

Campaigning is already well underway and the Advertiser will be providing extensive coverage of our local candidates in the run up to the vote.

No less than 13 people are standing for the Maidenhead seat Prime Minister Theresa May has held since 1997 and we will be looking to speak to every candidate before the election to help voters make an informed decision.

This page will be updated with links to the profiles as soon as they go online. If you are a candidate and would like to be featured, please email news@baylismedia.co.uk

The candidates (click the name for full profiles):



Theresa May, Conservative

Mrs May has spent 20 years as the MP for Maidenhead and Twyford and became Prime Minister in July last year.

The Conservative candidate launched her Maidenhead campaign in the High Street on Saturday, April 29.

Pat McDonald, Labour

A parish councillor and former Labour parliamentary candidate will go up against Theresa May again for the party in the snap general election.

Pat McDonald, from Woodlands Park, was announced as the Labour Party candidate for Maidenhead on Monday, May 1.

Tony Hill, Liberal Democrats

A former Furze Platt Senior School headteacher will be running in the general election for the Liberal Democrats.

Tony Hill, 73, from Marlow, said key issues important to him include making sure grammar schools do not return, and a chance for British people to vote about the Brexit deal after negotiations are completed.

Gerard Batten, UKIP

UKIP MEP Gerard Batten announced he intended to fight for Theresa May's Maidenhead seat at the General Election.

Mr Batten said he believes Mrs May 'intends to betray Brexit'.

Julian Reid, The Just Political Party

A businessman who has grown disillusioned with the Conservative Party is set to stand for election in Maidenhead for The Just Political Party.

Julian Reid, a 72-year-old who works in financial services, describes himself as an ‘alternative Conservative’.

Grant Smith, Independent

For his first foray into politics, independent candidate Grant Smith is diving in at the deep end.

The 44-year-old, from Clare Road in Maidenhead, has never been a member of a political party and describes his position as ‘broadly centric’ and liberal.

Howling Laud Hope, The Monster Raving Loony Party

'I'm not standing against Theresa May, she’s standing against me,' is the message from Monster Raving Loony Party leader 'Howling Laud' Hope as he prepares to fight for the Maidenhead set in the general election.

Mr Hope, otherwise known as Alan, announced yesterday he would be standing in the Prime Minister's constituency on June 8.

Lord Buckethead, Independent

A candidate who describes himself as an 'intergalactic space lord' will be standing against Theresa May in the general election.

Lord Buckethead, aged, well we don’t know, and from, well we’re not entirely sure - though his registration papers state an address in Hornsey and Wood Green - is hoping to become Maidenhead’s new MP.

Also standing (Still to be profiled):

Derek Wall, Green Party

Andrew Knight, Animal Welfare Party

Edmonds Victor, Christian Peoples Alliance

Yemi Hailemariam, Independent

Bobby 'Elmo' Smith, Independent