Jubilee-inspired entries expected at Sonning Show

Photographers who captured a moment during June’s Jubilee celebrations could be in with a chance of winning a prize at this year’s Sonning Show.

It is one of the many categories of this annual village event that gives photographers, bakers, growers, makers and artists of all ages the chance to display their homegrown efforts and artistic creations.

Entrants, who must be residents of Sonning, Charvil and Sonning Eye, are to bring their items to Sonning C of E Primary School in the morning of Saturday, September 10, to go under the judges’ inspection.

In the afternoon a full village fete will take place in the grounds of the school from 2pm onwards.

Adults, children and ‘infants’ are the sections of competition for the show.

Within those sections are themes such as ‘cookery’ ‘flowers’ ‘art’ and ‘photography’ and within those are ‘classes’, many of which offer a variety of themed challenges to both seasonal and novice makers and creators.

Class 10 within the adult baking section invites entrants to submit their ‘favourite cake,’ and the winner of that will have their recipe as a class of its own for people to enter in 2023.

Other fun classes in the infants’ section call for the ‘heaviest pumpkin’ and ‘fairy cakes decorated for the Queen.’

Entry fee to the competitions is free; entry to the fete is £1 and children are free.