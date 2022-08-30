Family fete for charities in Charvil

A Charvil-based cancer support charity, My Cancer My Choices, will be one of the beneficiaries of this year’s Charvil Village Fete.

The organisation, set up by Charvil resident Mandy Barter, aims to support people with cancer by providing a range of alternative and complementary therapies like massage and acupuncture.

Other charities which are also part of the donations from the day are The Cowshed, First Days children’s charity and BB&OWT.

“Give Charvil’s recent endeavours with neighbourhood hedgehogs it seems appropriate to pick the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust,” said the fete’s committee chair, Rachel Isgar.

Rachel said that the committee hopes that all four charities will benefit from proceeds raised on the day to help them ‘continue their impactful work.’

“Activities for young and old should draw the crowd to raise funds for these four much-loved charities. This year we have chosen the charities ahead of the event so they can attend to share stories promoting their amazing work,” she said.

The fete will take place on Charvil’s East Park Farm Playing Fields from 2pm on Sunday, September 4.

The afternoon event will see live music from the band Side Project, community stalls, local sports clubs and entertainers and a whole array of food options.

Animal attractions include a visit from Basil & Crew Petting Farm and Berkshire Reptile Encounters.

An online silent auction has been arranged to boost the fundraising efforts for the fete.

Items include days out; theatre tickets; meals for two; signed photographs and prints; unique pamper treats; hotel stays and even a trip to the 2023 Masters with a bidding start price of £10,350.

For more information, visit superstars-auctions.com/charvilvillagefete