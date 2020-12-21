Dorney Reach man jailed for part in 'prolific' steroid network

The final member of a global anabolic steroid manufacture and distribution network has been handed a 17-month jail sentence and faces losing assets worth £1million.

Alexander MacGregor, 52, from Dorney Reach, was found guilty of conspiring to manufacture steroids on April 4, 2019, following a two-month trial at the Old Bailey.

The investigation into MacGregor and his associates was led by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

It focused on the activities of Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, the CEO of Indian-based company Alpha Pharma, who worked with a network of UK-based fixers responsible for arranging dozens of unlicensed shipments of drugs from India into Europe, and then distributing them.

The illegally imported drugs - made by Sporon-Fiedler’s pharmaceutical company in India – were shipped to the UK to be distributed by co-conspirator Nathan Selcon, from Maidenhead, who would sell them to body builders and fitness fanatics on the black market.

Selcon was also working with MacGregor and another man, Mohammed Afzal, from Slough, who between them had set up a purpose built illicit steroid laboratory to manufacture their own branded drugs.

Inside the labs, raw powder would be converted into a liquid solution that could be injected and sold in vials.

One operating on an industrial estate in Harmondsworth was raided and shut down by the NCA in March 2015. Evidence indicated it had been running for around four years.

CCTV footage obtained by NCA investigators showed McGregor meeting Sporon-Fiedler and Selcon at the unit.

MacGregor, Selcon and Afzal were all found guilty of conspiring to manufacture steroids in April last year.

The other members of the group were sentenced to a combined total of 18 years in jail in November 2019.

On December 18, MacGregor received a 17-month prison sentence for his role in the conspiracy, and was given a Serious Crime Prevention Order restricting his future business activities.

He remains subject of a Proceeds of Crime Act financial investigation to prevent him benefitting from his criminality.

NCA branch commander David Cunningham said: “This organised crime group was the most prolific of its kind ever uncovered, a global player.

“They had the ability to move tonnes of steroids into Europe, but they could also manufacture the products themselves from the raw materials, and that is where MacGregor came in. We estimate the labs he was involved with made products worth more than £45 million on the black market.

“The important thing to remember is that all of these drugs were completely unregulated and unchecked, therefore they posed potentially major health risks to those who used them.

“But this is something MacGregor and his co-conspirators did not care about. They were just in it for the money.

“An initial seizure in Belfast in 2014 triggered this wide-ranging investigation, and our officers are continuing to take action under the Proceeds of Crime Act with a view to identifying and seizing assets obtained by these individuals.

“As part of that we have already restrained more than £1million assets linked to MacGregor, with potentially more to follow.”

The NCA investigation drew on assistance from 30 different agencies in 26 different countries.

In the UK this included Border Force, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The Danish police and German customs service also supported.