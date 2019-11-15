Maidenhead man jailed for part in £65million drug conspiracy

A Maidenhead man who was part of a ‘prolific’ gang which imported and manufactured illegal anabolic steroids has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Nathan Selcon, 44, of Altwood Road, was sentenced yesterday (Thursday) at London’s Old Bailey.

Selcon was found guilty, along with Alexander MacGregor, 50, from Dorney and Mohammed Afzal, 35, from Slough, of conspiring to manufacture steroids on April 4 this year, following a two-month trial.

Delivering her sentence, Judge Angela Rafferty QC said Selcon was ‘heavily involved in the conspiracy’.

She added: “He had an awareness and understanding of the scale of this operation.”

The Judge added that Selcon ‘would have had expectations of substantial financial gain’.

Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport seized about 600 kilos of the Class C drug in 2014, eventually linking it to Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, 38, the CEO of Indian-based company Alpha Pharma.

The Mumbai-based businessman worked with UK fixers, including Gurjaipal Dhillon, 65, from Southall, and Selcon, who arranged unlicensed shipments of drugs from India to Europe, before distributing them.

The estimated value of these imports was £12million and the gang’s conspiracy was worth £65million.

Selcon had links to Afzal and MacGregor, who had set up a purpose built laboratory to manufacture drugs.

One was operating from a container on an industrial estate in Harmondsworth, near Heathrow Airport, known as ‘Unit 10’.

Sporon-Fiedler admitted conspiring to import steroids and Dhillon was found guilty of the same charge on June 5, in a separate trial.

Selcon had pleaded guilty to this charge and was the only defendant to be sentenced for both conspiracy to import and manufacture the drugs.

Afzal, Selcon, Sporon-Fiedler and Dhillon were sentenced at the same time yesterday (Thursday).

Sporon-Fiedler was jailed for five years and four months, Dhillon five years and Afzal was given two years.

MacGregor will be sentenced at a later date due to health reasons.

“There are strict licensing conditions in place covering the manufacture and movement of these substances,” Judge Rafferty told the court.

“I heard uncontested evidence at trial that there are risks to the user of unlicensed steroids. I am sure that this operation was long-running, sophisticated [and] well organised. This was exceptionally large.

“This operation was capable of producing significant amounts of the drug for commercial use.”

Addressing Selcon in the dock, Judge Rafferty said he should have thought ‘about the effect’ of his offences on his young son.

NCA branch commander David Cunningham said: “This organised crime group was the most prolific of its kind ever uncovered, likely the biggest global players in the illicit anabolic steroid market.

“They had the ability to move tonnes of steroids into Europe where they would be sold on the black market, making tens of millions of pounds in profit.”