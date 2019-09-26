Reason behind Marlow doughnuts revealed

There was confusion in the air yesterday (Wednesday) as a series of inflatable doughnuts appeared in Marlow.

But now it has been revealed why the tempting treats were scattered around the town.

The whole thing was part of National Fitness Day and carried out by The Marlow Club in Fieldhouse Lane.

Ashley Wright, from the Club in Globe Business Park, explains: "Our mission for this was to change everyone's perception of health and fitness.

"We want to dismiss the rhetoric that health and fitness is dictated by weight, BMI [body mass index], and body image but more about complete physical, mental and social wellness- enjoying life and creating a lifestyle that encourages this and one that is not restrictive but has balance - so that you can step away from the scales and eat the doughnut."

Did you spot any doughnuts in Marlow yesterday?

Jon Williams, director, added: "The aim of this fun, local and community idea was to make everyone think, smile and enjoy our amazing town, community and country.

"The message is simple - enjoy life, create a good balance with exercise and nutrition in all that you do and make it sustainable and have a good national fitness day"