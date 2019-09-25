SITE INDEX

Wed, 25
20 °C
Thu, 26
18 °C
Fri, 27
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • In pictures: Inflatable doughnuts take over Marlow

    Large doughnuts have been appearing around Marlow today - leaving people bemused.

    Inflatable versions of the sweet treat are stuck on Marlow Bridge, the Higginson Park fencing and on the high street.

    Whether it is a marketing effort or simply the job of pranksters, the doughnuts have certainly left the town baffled.

    We sent our photographer Ian Longthorne out to catch a few of them on the streets. Flick through using the arrow tool above to browse the images.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved