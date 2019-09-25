In pictures: Inflatable doughnuts take over Marlow

04:50PM, Wednesday 25 September 2019
Large doughnuts have been appearing around Marlow today - leaving people bemused.
Inflatable versions of the sweet treat are stuck on Marlow Bridge, the Higginson Park fencing and on the high street.
Whether it is a marketing effort or simply the job of pranksters, the doughnuts have certainly left the town baffled.
We sent our photographer Ian Longthorne out to catch a few of them on the streets. Flick through using the arrow tool above to browse the images.
