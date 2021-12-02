New Loungers UK venue in Maidenhead to open early 2022

A new restaurant is set to open its doors in Maidenhead early next year as part of a Shanly Homes regeneration scheme in the town centre.

Loungers UK's Bardo Lounge eatery will open on Wednesday, January 19, according to its website and the official social media account.

The Advertiser first reported in September that the restaurant chain - which also runs the popular Cosy Club franchise - would be opening the restaurant at Waterside Quarter.

A licencing application was sent to the Royal Borough council in October asking for a new shopfront and signage at the restaurant, which will be located within units C2 and C3 at a building known as 'The Rialto', in High Street.

The firm said that its menu would offer ‘something for everyone’, from brunch to tapas and cocktails.

The dining spot forms part of the final phase of Shanly’s waterside development, known as Chapel Arches, which includes more than 250 new homes in the town centre.

The addition of Bardo Lounge follows the opening of Coppa Club, on the ground floor of The Picturehouse, and nearby artisan cafe Bakedd.

Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, said it is expecting to announce the arrival of more retailers in the area over the coming months.