Loungers UK’s ‘Bardo Lounge’ to open at Maidenhead’s Waterside Quarter

A restaurant operator has announced it will be opening a new venue at Shanly Homes’ Waterside Quarter development in December.

Loungers UK says its Bardo Lounge eatery will serve up ‘something for everyone’ with a menu varying from brunch to tapas and cocktails.

The dining spot forms part of the final phase of Shanly’s waterside development, known as Chapel Arches, which includes more than 250 new homes in the town centre.

Rob Martin, leasing manager at Sorbon Estates said: “We are delighted to announce Loungers as our first new tenant in the Waterside Quarter development.

“It is a first step in bringing our vision for this unique canal-side location to life. This quirky restaurant and bar brand, with its al-fresco, waterside dining, will help to bring a vibrant, community atmosphere to Waterside Quarter.”

The addition of Bardo Lounge to the Chapel Arches scheme follows the opening of Coppa Club, on the ground floor of The Picturehouse, and nearby artisan cafe Bakedd.

Sorbon Estates, part of the Shanly Group, said it is expecting to announce the arrival of more retailers in the area over the coming months.

Hux Norman, property and acquisitions manager for Loungers UK Limited added: “We are thrilled to shortly be opening Bardo Lounge in the Waterside Scheme in Maidenhead.

“Maidenhead has been a target town for us for a number of years, and we believe that Sorbon have produced an exceptional product, which will transform the town centre and create an excellent home for us. We hope our customers will feel right at home in Bardo Lounge.”