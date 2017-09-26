Have your say on new Windsor and Maidenhead ward boundaries

A public consultation has been opened inviting residents to have their say on changes to the ward boundaries in the Royal Borough

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has said the council should have 43 councillors in future – 14 fewer than the current council.

The consultation is the first part of an electoral review, and in drawing up the new boundaries the commission aims to ‘deliver electoral equality for voters in council elections so that each councillor represents the same number of voters’.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said: “We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for Windsor and Maidenhead. As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

“If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you. And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Windsor and Maidenhead, then this consultation is for you.

“Your views will make a difference.

“We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Windsor and Maidenhead or just a small part of the council area.

“Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in February 2018.”

The consultation will close on Monday, December 4.

Visit consultation.lgbce.org.uk to have your say.