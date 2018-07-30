Competition: Win tickets to the Shergar Cup at Ascot racecourse

The Advertiser and Ascot Racecourse have teamed up to offer twenty readers a pair of Winning Post tickets, worth £110 for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup on Saturday, August 11.

The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot Racecourse is a unique day of top-class team racing followed by a concert featuring Rita Ora, DJ Wire and Soul II Soul.

Twelve world-class jockeys make up four teams comprising: Great Britain & Ireland, Europe, The Girls and Rest of The World, with the team with the highest points total after the sixth and final race lifting the coveted Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup trophy. The jockey with the highest amount of points scored on the day is awarded the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle.

Last year saw Great Britain and Ireland take the spoils with a convincing win over second place Rest of the World. Fran Berry was awarded the top jockey, winning the Silver Saddle.

