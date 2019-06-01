COMPETITION: Win entry to luxury enclosure during HenleyRegatta

The Advertiser and The Copas Partnership have teamed up to offer readers the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets, worth £90 per pair, to ‘Afternoon Delight’ at the legendary Chinawhite Nightclub at Temple Island Meadows during Henley Royal Regatta on Friday, July 5.

Chinawhite is returning for the seventh year to Henley Royal Regatta on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 to host another sensational weekend of revelry. This year’s enclosure will be bigger and better than ever before, including a series of exclusive and extravagant parties during the quintessential British boating event.

Guests at the Chinawhite enclosure will find themselves moving between the outdoor riverside garden and covered party tents. Within the space, guests can enjoy access to five bars, gourmet street food stands, pop-up retailers and beauty salons, as well as music from internationally acclaimed DJs. Hands down the most glamorous encampment ofthe event, Chinawhite’s unrivalled position on the course and panoramic views of the racing action make it the ultimate setting.

Entry into Chinawhite is from 3pm onwards and your tickets include entry to the late-night aftershow.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets answer the following question:

How many bars are there in Chinawhite’s enclosure this year?

Please send your answer with your name, address, email and daytime telephone number to: Chinawhite Competition, Newspaper House, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead SL6 1HX or email the above details to sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk by 5pm on Monday, June 10. You must be 21 or over to enter.

Terms and conditions: Closing date – 5pm on Monday, June 10. Winners will be advised by noon on Tuesday, June 11. Employees of Baylis Media and Chinawhite cannot enter. Prizes are non-transferable, and no cash alternatives will be available.

Brief details of winners may be included on www.henleyregatta.com or www.chinawhite-henley.com See maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/disclaimer for the full terms and conditions.