Competition: Your chance to win tickets to Cirque Berserk

The Express and Cirque Berserk, Theatre Royal, Windsor, are offering one lucky reader the chance to win a family ticket to the show worth up to £116 and to go backstage to meet the stars.

Two lucky runners-up will also win family tickets.

Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with

adrenalin-fuelled stunt action, Zippos Cirque Berserk is a danger-filled spectacle to amaze.

Audiences will see the

legendary motorcycle Globe of Death — four motorcyclists reaching speeds of more than 60mph within the confines of a locked steel cage — plus acts from more than 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers, daredevil stuntmen and the amazing physical comedians the Mustache Brothers.

For your chance to win, answer the following question:

What speed do the Globe of Death bikers reach at Cirque Berserk?

Send your answer with your name and daytime telephone number to: sallyg@baylis media.co.uk or post your entry to Sally Gray, Cirque Berserk competition, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead SL6 1HX to arrive by 5pm on Monday, August 6, 2018.

Please indicate with your entry if you are happy for Baylis Media Ltd to contact you in the future with news and offers. We will not pass your information on to any third party. To book online for 2018 theatre tour dates and venues, show times and prices please visit www.cirqueberserk.co.uk

Terms and conditions: Closing date: 5pm on Monday, August 6. The winner will be advised on Tuesday, August 7. Cirque Berserk will be performing from Tuesday, September 18 to Saturday, September 22.

The first prize winner will be given an exclusive photo-opportunity to stand beside the motorcycle Globe of Death before a performance and take photos with the riders on their machines. Tickets subject to availability. No cash alternative. The organisers’ decision is final.