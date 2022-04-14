Take a look inside Windsor's new nightclub after 'fantastic' launch weekend

Windsor’s new nightclub enjoyed a ‘fantastic’ opening weekend as it welcomed revellers to the town’s newest nightlife spot.

Labyrinth opened at unit 15a in the Windsor Royal Station – the former Vanilla nightclub site – on April 8 and saw clubbers take to the dancefloor on a busy launch weekend.

The club chain is home to three bars and two dancefloors, each playing different genres of music, while there are also a selection of VIP booths.

Site director Charles Kelly was pleased with the way the opening nights went and was looking forward to welcoming punters on what is likely to be a busy long Easter weekend.

“It was fantastic, we had a really good crowd,” he told the Express. “A lot of people were excited to see the club and all of the neon signs.

“The club itself just looks so good and people were very surprised by how nice it was. We had a really good mix of ages and it was a great atmosphere.”

Charles added that he wants to attract all demographics to Labyrinth as Windsor’s hospitality scene and nightlife looks to bounce back from the pandemic.

He said that the club would also give people more options when deciding where to go after other places have shut.

“We just want it to be open to everyone,” he said. “As long as you want to come and have a nice time, are polite and dressed like you are going for a night out, we want everyone.

“This club has been empty for so long and there is a lot of people who remember it when it was Vanilla, and we want to draw more people to Windsor.”

Labyrinth – which is run by parent company Epic Bars and Clubs - already has another site in Bath, Somerset as it looks to expand its UK portfolio.

It also has two other club chains - Trilogy and Home and Botanic, which has venues across the UK.

Search for Labyrinth Windsor on Facebook for more information and to see photos from the launch weekend.