Burnham's Will Mellor is set for Strictly

BURNHAM: Actor and Burnham resident Will Mellor is one of the stars in this year’s line-up for the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The 46-year-old, known for his ‘cheeky-chappy’ personality, was the first person to be named out of the list that includes fellow soap actress Kym Marsh, swimmer Ellie Simmonds and DJ Tyler West.

Mellor has appeared on several top TV shows since starting his career on Children’s Ward in 1995.

After spells in Eastenders, Hollyoaks, Broadchurch, Line of Duty, and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Mellor took on the chance to play a Coronation Street baddie Harvey Gaskell, a role that he is reprising towards the end of this year.

The 46-year-old hails from the Stockport area but has lived with wife Michelle McSween, a fellow performer, and their two children, in Burnham for several years.

Together they manage the Mellor Performing Arts School which runs weekly dance and exercise classes out of Burnham Park Hall and Burnham’s United Reform Church.

When the news broke of Mellor’s participation in Strictly, the Mellor Performing Arts School website posted: “The secret is finally out! Our patron Will Mellor is announced as the first contestant joining this year’s Strictly! He’ll have to join a couple of our classes to help him prepare. #TeamWill.”

Mellor said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year. Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One screens on Saturday, September 10.