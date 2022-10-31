Maidenhead MP visits historic retirement complex

A retirement complex situated in Maidenhead since the Victorian times was visited by Theresa May MP last week, who viewed the venue’s rejuvenated garden.

The Haven of Rest Almshouses, located in Bridge Road, recently underwent a landscaping project to improve the outdoor space with a grand opening taking place in July.

The former Prime Minister was unable to make that occassion but was in attendance on Friday to meet trustees and residents who live at the facility.

The almshouses have been situated in Maidenhead since 1895 to help people with limited means in the town live independently.

A number of charities have enabled the continued maintenance of the historic houses, including the Louis Baylis Trust and Maidenhead Lions Club.

Trustee Jane Cottrell told the Advertiser that Mrs May took an interest in the history of the buildings as she toured the space.

Residents old and new met the MP on Friday, including Ron Edgington, who has been a resident for 22 years and cut the ribbon to officially open the garden in the summer.

“She was very impressed with the buildings and the bungalows themselves,” Jane said. “She spent quite a lot of time chatting and wanted to know the history, which we told her about.

“The gardens are looking a bit sad like all gardens but there is still some colour there which is nice to see. The residents are always making good use of it and two of them have been taking great care to keep everything watered.”

Jane explained how crucial the almshouses are to older people who do not own their own properties and have limited accessibility.

Residents pay a maintenance fee and their own bills but are not weighed down by expensive rent payments.

“There are people who do struggle financially, even more so in these times, so these are incredibly important because they are for people who have maybe not got a private pension or their own property.

“What it does is provides a really generously sized dwelling and they have got a fantastic community there. They have got their own home but they are not isolated and that is incredibly important these days.”

Jane added: “We are always there for the residents, they can always approach us. They are all very happy and grateful they have got somewhere like this so close to town.”