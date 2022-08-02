Garden at historic Maidenhead housing complex given facelift

A retirement complex situated in Maidenhead since 1895 has seen its garden given a timely spruce up for residents.

The Haven of Rest Almshouses, in Bridge Road, was able to carry out the landscaping project thanks to the generosity of former residents who left gifts in their wills.

The space has been situated in Maidenhead since the 19th century to help people with limited means in the town.

A series of Royal Borough charities have also enabled the continued maintenance of the historic houses, including the Louis Baylis Trust and Maidenhead Lions.

To mark the refurbishment of the garden, a grand opening was held in Bridge Road on Thursday with afternoon tea and the unveiling of a brass plaque which lists donations received in recent years.

A pair of memorial benches have also been installed to commemorate those lost who left money in their wills.

Josie Thomas, chair of the trustees at The Haven of Rest Almshouses, welcomed residents and special guests Peter Murcott trustee at the Louis Baylis Trust and Robin Butler, president of Maidenhead Lions.

Past Lions president Don Evetts and treasurer of The Haven Ian Thomas were there as well to celebrate the opening of the larger and more accessible garden space.

Also present were past trustees Bobby Cager and Keith Whiteside, accompanied by his wife Judith.

Mr Murcott was invited to unveil the commemorative plaque (pictured above with The Haven's chairman Jo Thomas), following which Ron Edgington, who has been a resident for 22 years, cut the ribbon to officially open the garden.

"The garden is a beautiful community space for all residents to use whether for a quiet place to relax or to socialise with their neighbours," said The Haven's Jane Cottrell.