Public notices: Dates set for A4 bridge demolition and Maidenhead Christmas lights switch-on

Road closures for the demolition of the A4 footbridge and the switch-on for Maidenhead’s Christmas lights feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

A section of the A4 (St Cloud Way) is set to be closed towards the end of this month to allow demolition of a footbridge to take place.

The bridge which connects Sainsbury’s to the Magnet Leisure Centre has been closed for some time ahead of the commencement of building work in St Cloud Way.

Traffic will be prohibited from travelling along that part of the road whilst demolition takes place from 9pm on Friday, October 28 to 6am the following day.

Moreover, a road closure will be in place to allow the Maidenhead Christmas Light Switch-on to take place. Roads will be closed to traffic from Queen Street, through to High Street and St Ives Road. Alongside this, traffic will be unable to enter Bridge Street via Forlease Road.

These closures will be in place from 8am to 9pm on Saturday, November 26.

In Bray, a new 30mph speed limit is set to be introduced in Monkey Island Lane from its junction with the A308 to just north of its junction with Tithe Barn Drive.

Alongside this, the council is proposing to extend the existing 40mph speed limit on Fifield Road to the current start of the 30mph speed limit zone, thus replacing the portion of the road which is currently subject to the national speed limit.

Finally, there are set to be a number of temporary road closures across Maidenhead and the surrounding areas over the coming weeks.

Forlease Road will be closed near to the railway bridge whilst Network Rail inspects the area from 10pm on Thursday, October 27 to 6am the following day.

Secondly, a daily road closure will be in place on Desborough Crescent. This will see the road closed daily from 9.30am to 4pm for five days beginning Monday, October 31.

Finally, a small section of Alleyns Lane will be closed to traffic for three days beginning Wednesday, November 2.

Alleyns Lane will be closed daily between 9.30am and 3.30pm whilst works take place.

To view this week's public notices in full, visit: www.publicnoticeportal.uk/maidenhead-advertiser