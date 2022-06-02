New owner to take reins at The Crown at Burchetts Green

The owner of popular White Waltham pub The Beehive has taken over the running of The Crown at Burchetts Green, promising to continue the restaurant’s distinctive reputation.

Dominic Chapman hopes to reopen the Burchetts Green eatery later in June after its previous owner, Simon Bonwick, left to start a new business in a nearby town.

The venue has won several high-profile hospitality awards since Simon and his family took over nearly a decade ago, and also received a Michelin star for its efforts.

Meanwhile, The Beehive was ranked eleventh among the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs 2022.

Dominic told the Advertiser that while getting a star back was one of his aims at The Crown, his first priority is building a ‘successful business’.

He will still run The Beehive alongside his new venture and said each business will have their own individual identities.

“It [The Crown] has got bags of character and just sort of worked, really. It gives everybody in the team an opportunity to grow and gives me another challenge,” Dominic said.

He added that some ‘subtle changes’ will be made to The Crown but he aims to continue its cooking of high quality food.

“We will put our stamp on things,” he added. “There will be tables out the front so people can relax and we will continue to do what we do in the kitchen and produce great, seasonal food.

“Hopefully from a food point of view we can follow in Simon’s footsteps. I want it to be open and welcoming.

“Both will have their own identities and The Crown will find its place in the market.

"This will be our second family enterprise - this time with my wife, Helena, running the front of house and me firmly behind the stoves cooking up a storm.

“I am also delighted to say that my brother, Nick, will continue as chairman of the family firm, minding the business as he has done so successfully at The Beehive.

"In the kitchen, my aim will be to build on The Crown’s great culinary reputation, matched of course by the warmth of our hospitality and a beautiful wine list."

Dominic said that while the pub will be predominantly food-led, it will offer ‘beautiful pints’ for thirsty punters, adding he is in the process of recruiting chefs to help out with kitchen duties.

“It is a new business so we need to make sure we are creating an atmosphere and experience for people to enjoy,” he added.

Dominic said that he plans to open at some stage this month but did not have an exact date confirmed.

While The Crown may have lost its Michelin star when it closed in December, the new owner was confident of bringing one back to the venue eventually.

“Michelin stars need hard work but they are the cream on top of the cake,” said Dominic. “If we put the foundations in place and get it right, then hopefully we will get some of that cream.”

Simon revealed in October how he was looking to open a new restaurant in a nearby town following his departure from The Crown.

He told the Advertiser this week that he was ready to release details about his new venture in a ‘couple of weeks’ – although it is still not known where this would be located.

“It will be a wonderful thing, a huge thing,” he said. “We are pending an announcement.”

On Dominic taking over the running of The Crown, Simon added: “Our families are really good friends and we have handed over the baton in a really loving, careful way.

“We have a great relationship with Dominic and are really excited for him going forward.”