Top 50 Gastropubs 2022: East Berkshire and South Bucks pubs on the list

Pubs in East Berkshire and South Bucks have made it on to a prestigious list of the top gastropubs in the UK, voted for by hundreds of industry experts.

The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list is now in its 13th year and ranks the best eateries in the country.

An awards ceremony was held in Manchester, hosted by television presenter Angelica Bell.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge features again on the list with his Michelin-starred West Street establishments The Hand & Flowers (10th place) and The Coach (13th place).

Elsewhere, White Waltham-based The Beehive, owned by Dom Chapman in Waltham Road, finished an impressive 11th.

Heston Blumenthal's Michelin-starred The Hind's Head, in Bray High Street, came 44th.

Old Windsor pub The Loch and The Tyne, in Crimp Hill Road, was recognised as this year's 'Highest New Entry'.

Owned by Adam Handling, its take on the traditional pub menu places ‘huge emphasis’ on sustainable practices, and includes ingredients from its own orchard and vegetable garden.

Adam said: "I'm so happy and proud that our little pub with guest bedrooms has made it in to the Top 50.

“This is our first time opening a pub and it's been great fun to adopt our restaurant style into a super informal setting.

“Co-chef proprietors, Steven and Jonny, have worked for me for 13 years and have always wanted a pub, so to give them an opportunity to run one and for it to go straight into the Top 50 is fantastic."

Chris Lowe, publisher of the Top 50 Gastropubs list, added: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including a new number one and several new entrants.

"The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK."

James Healey, UK country manager for Estrella Damm, said: "This is the seventh year that we have sponsored the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards, an awards ceremony that celebrates high calibre ingredients, culinary excellence and innovation, qualities that are also shared by Estrella Damm.

“We want to extend our congratulations to all 50 gastropubs on the list and hope more pub-goers are lucky enough to experience their talent in 2022.”