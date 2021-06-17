More water safety signs planned in response to teenager's death in Thames

More safety and warning signs will be installed in key riverside locations following the death of teenager Jordan Veira in the River Thames.

The 15-year-old, a student at Furze Platt Senior School, died after getting into difficulty in the water near The Bounty pub, Bourne End, on May 31.

His family has since made calls for ‘meaningful change’ over water safety including more signs about the dangers of open water and more education in schools.

Jordan Veira was described as a 'charmer, fun-loving friend and loving son'.

Windsor and Maidenhead council has now confirmed it has agreed to create and install signs at key locations in the area.

A council spokesman said: “We were very saddened to hear of Jordan’s death and send our condolences to his family.

“Different stretches of the river are governed by many different landowners including the council, National Trust, the Environment Agency and private individuals.

“The council has agreed for more safety and warning signs to be created and installed at key locations.

These will be selected by a partnership consisting of the council, Thames Valley Police, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Environment Agency.

“These organisations are also working to address matters including education and awareness and increase buoyancy aids at riverside locations.”