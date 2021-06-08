Family of River Thames victim call for 'meaningful change' over water safety

The family of teenager Jordan Veira are calling for ‘meaningful change’ over water safety following his tragic death in the River Thames.

The 15-year-old disappeared after entering the water near The Bounty pub, in Bourne End, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Emergency services, including specialist divers, were scrambled to try and find him but his body was later pulled from the river.

A statement released by the Furze Platt Senior School student’s family is demanding that more signs are placed along the River Thames to warn people about the dangers of going in the water.

The statement said: “Jordan was a charmer, fun-loving friend, loving son and person who cared about everything around him.

“We believe he would have wanted his death to lead to meaningful change in an area that has claimed the lives of so many other teenagers and will continue to do so until its dangers are addressed.

“We are therefore asking for members of the press to look into how it can be that so many young people can lose their lives in unsigned areas along the river in Thames Valley.

“In particular, the area where Jordan died, an area often misdescribed as a beach.

“It is known that after a few feet, there is a vertical drop which is easy to miss and causes the loss of life.

“We would like the area where Jordan lost his life to have appropriate warning signage where now it has none.”

Jordan’s family also want to see more education for schoolchildren over the dangers of entering the water in the thames.

The family statement added: “We appreciate all the support and well wishes we have been receiving in the aftermath.

“It is clear that Jordan touched the lives of many during his all too short time in life with us.”

Maidenhead Rugby Club were among those who paid tribute to the youngster, who represented the club's under 16s team.

Coach Lee Myall said Jordan put his 'heart and soul' into the sport and was extremely well-liked by his teammates.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Jordan’s sister, Kiara, to help pay towards Jordan’s funeral costs.

