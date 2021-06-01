Body found in search for missing teenager in River Thames

A body has been found in the search for a missing boy in the River Thames.

Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday at about 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.

Following searches, the body of a boy was recovered from the river by divers.

His next of kin has been informed.

His death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Mark Carolan, based at Reading police station, said: “Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to thank the emergency services, local residents and the divers from Specialist Group International who assisted our officers in searching for the boy.”