SITE INDEX

Tue, 01
24 °C
Wed, 02
24 °C
Thu, 03
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Body found in search for missing teenager in River Thames

    Crime recording by Thames Valley Police rated 'inadequate'

    A body has been found in the search for a missing boy in the River Thames.

    Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday at about 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.

    Following searches, the body of a boy was recovered from the river by divers.

    His next of kin has been informed.

    His death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

    Detective Inspector Mark Carolan, based at Reading police station, said: “Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

    “I would like to thank the emergency services, local residents and the divers from Specialist Group International who assisted our officers in searching for the boy.”

    Cookhams

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    New bar and gin school opens on Marlow riverside

    The interior of the Folium Botanical Bar and Gin School in Marlow, which opened last week

    New bar and gin school opens on Marlow riverside

    Gin lovers in Marlow will now be given the chance to taste it and learn how to craft it expertly as a new bar and gin school opens in the town. 

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved