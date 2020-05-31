First outdoor call to prayer broadcast from Maidenhead Mosque

Maidenhead Mosque broadcast its first ever outdoor call to prayer at the weekend, marking a ‘historic event’ for the place of worship.

The call to prayer, called the Adhan, would traditionally bring worshippers to the mosque to pray.

However, as the mosque is closed, members were called on to pray at home instead.

The Adhan was delivered on Sunday at 1.30pm by chairman Saghir Ahmed to an empty mosque and transmitted on loudspeakers outside.

Between 50 and 60 people came to the area around the mosque to hear the broadcast, remaining in their parked cars to observe social distancing.

It is the first time the mosque has broadcast the Adhan outside. Sajid Kahn, general secretary of the Islamic Trust Maidenhead, described it as a historic moment.

“People on nearby roads could hear [the Adhan] from their homes and gardens,” said Sajid.

“It was an amazing experience – some of the community were in tears of joy listening to it.”

The outdoor broadcast was arranged by the council, working with the Islamic Trust Maidenhead, to honour Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

Councillor David Coppinger, lead member for Maidenhead, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to help.

“It has been a very difficult and challenging Ramadan and I hope the call to prayer brings some comfort to our residents.”