Clare Hollingworth and the Scoop of The Century at Norden Farm

01:15PM, Friday 09 August 2019
Thursday, August 15
Clare Hollingworth and the Scoop of The Century
Go undercover in a highly interactive show bursting with storytelling and songs. Swoop to discover the scoop at 11.30am and 2pm. From the newspaper offices in London to the frontline during World War II – the show is based on a remarkable true story.
So get on down to Norden Farm for a busy and brilliant summer break.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.