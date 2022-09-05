Visitors can vote for favourites at Twyford and Ruscombe's Autumn Show

Twyford’s Loddon Hall will be bursting with colour this Saturday, September 10, as the Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association’s (TRHA) Autumn Show takes place.

Hard working gardeners, bakers, photographers, and artists will be displaying their produce and works for judging, and this includes junior members, too, who will be taking along their sunflower heads to be measured in one of four, fun, competitions especially for them.

This year’s annual event hands some of the power over the people.

Visitors can vote for their favourite items and influence who wins one of 24 awards on the day in the categories of 'handicraft,' 'art' and 'photography' as well as deciding upon the best homegrown floral, fruit and vegetable entries.

Official judges will oversee thirty-six other fields within categories of: ‘flowers;’ ‘ fruit and vegetables;’ domestic’ and ‘floral art.' Members' creations, such as a case of dahlias, runner beans and onions; jams, chutneys, cakes; and floral art under themes such as ‘Indian summer’ and ‘bonfire’ will be assessed for prizes and overall trophies.

Show secretary Sarah Darby commented:

"The TRHA's Autumn Show will showcase a wide range of flowers, fruit and vegetables grown by our members as well as domestic, art, photography and handicrafts. The show is open to all from 2pm on Saturday September 10 at Loddon Hall in Twyford and attendees will be able to participate in a ‘people's vote’ where they can select their favourites. Of course, refreshments with homemade cakes are available."

The annual show is one of three public events and new members are welcome on the day.

Attendees to the show can sign-up for £1 which grants access to the show and also membership until the end of February 27 if that's what they choose to do.

Membership includes many perks such as being able to use the association’s volunteer-run store, seek advice from the Royal Horticultural Society and get involved in meaningful community gardening projects plus take part in special events and gardening-related outings.

www.trha.org.uk