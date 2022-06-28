Hurst villagers attempt world's longest hobby horse parade

The village of Hurst is poised, eagerly waiting to find out if they’ve made history.

On Sunday June 26 visitors to the Hurst Show & Country Fayre attempted to break the record for the longest hobby horse parade ever recorded by Guinness World Records – and they think they’ve done it.

Heralded by the Reading Scottish Pipe Band Youth Section 263 people of all ages assembled on their steeds – some were home-crafted horses, others were antique wood and wool creations - and they marched out of Martineau Green.

With 250 to beat to win entry into the famed hall of Guinness, thirteen looks to be the village’s lucky number.

They wore ‘athlete’ style competitor numbers on their backs and many were in fancy dress, adding to the fun and high spirited occasion that brought villagers together once again in large numbers.

The show’s organisers are now waiting for Guinness World Records to confirm this as an official world record.

Spokesperson Sophie Vyse said: “What a fabulous weekend and we're glowing from the weather as well as the fact we could be record breakers (yet to be officially confirmed).

“Everyone helped us to reach 263 riders, beating the previous record at 250.

“There were so many outstanding hobby horses and participants. We certainly demonstrated the dedication and incredible teamwork that's needed to be record breaking, so anything is possible."

According to the show’s chair, Suzy Turner, this year’s Hurst Show & Country Fayre got rave reviews, with show-goers enjoying not just the hobby horse record attempt but the fun dog show, a classic car and bicycle display, live music, craft stalls and children’s activities.

She said: “We are delighted with the show attendance and the positive feedback received from visitors, stallholders, and performers alike.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere over the whole weekend and thanks to everyone’s generous support, we will be able to donate much needed funds for local good causes.”