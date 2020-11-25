Twyford and Wargrave shoppers treated to free Saturday parking in the run up to Christmas

Shoppers in Twyford and Wargrave are set to enjoy free parking in Wokingham Borough Council’s (WBC) car parks on Saturday's leading up to Christmas.

Polehampton Close car park in Twyford and School Lane car park in Wargrave will be offering free parking on Saturday, December 5, Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19.

The move follows WBC’s bid to support local town centres and urge residents to shop locally during this period.

Councillor Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: "We’re pleased to be able to offer free Saturday parking again this year in the run up to Christmas, with it being especially important to support local shops and traders this year.

"We know our residents want to support businesses in the borough in the run up to Christmas and make the most of the fantastic shops we have to offer, providing parking on these days free of charge helps them to do this."

While parking is free on the three Saturdays before Christmas, disabled parking bays and maximum stay limits will still be enforced.