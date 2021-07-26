Cliveden Literary Festival set to return in October

A popular literary festival is returning to Cliveden for its fourth year this autumn, featuring a line-up of world-renowned writers.

The Cliveden Literary Festival will take place from Saturday, October 23 until Sunday, October 24 at the National Trust-owned house.

Against the backdrop of Cliveden House, the festival will present a programme that celebrates literature, history and politics – with an array of writers from across the globe.

The festival programme will be announced in August 2021, with tickets available to purchase now via the festival website.

Founder and chairman of Cliveden Literary Festival, Natalie Livingstone, said: “I am thrilled that the festival will return in physical form for 2021, providing a much-needed cultural salve to the past year of lockdown, and that it has once again attracted such a stellar range of speakers.

"The setting of Cliveden House and its unique heritage is integral to the festival’s identity, so we are delighted to be welcoming guests back to its illustrious grounds.”

Speakers announced include David Baddiel and American novelists Raven Leilani and Amor Towles, with many others also set to feature.

President of Cliveden Literary Festival and author, Professor Andrew Roberts, added: “Cliveden Literary Festival is now a staple of the national cultural scene, and we are delighted to be able to open our doors this year for a weekend of great literature and intellectual exchange.”

Find out more about Cliveden Literary Festival and to see tickets, visit www.clivedenliteraryfestival.org