Duke of Edinburgh's funeral to take place in Windsor next Saturday

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place in Windsor on Saturday, April 17, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Philip, who was aged 99, passed away yesterday (Friday) at Windsor Castle.

Following the news, an outpouring of tributes have been paid across Windsor and Maidenhead and the world, with gun salutes taking place in the UK and overseas this afternoon.

The Duke's funeral will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor, at 3pm.

The televised funeral will be a ceremonial royal funeral, rather than a state one, and his body will not lie in state.

The service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has said.

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard and dressed with a wreath of flowers, is resting in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle, where it will remain until the day of the funeral.

"The Duke's coffin will be moved by a bearer party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

"Positioned in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle will be representative detachments drawn from His Royal Highness’s military special relationships."

The statement added: "His Royal Highness’s coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover - which The Duke was involved in the design of - flanked by military pall bearers, in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance to St George’s Chapel, for the funeral service.

"Members of the Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Household will walk behind the coffin from the quadrangle, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister. The funeral service will begin with a national minute’s silence at 1500hrs.

"The service will be attended by Her Majesty The Queen and members of the Royal Family. The coffin, carried by a Bearer Party found by the Royal Marines, will be received at the top of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The Duke of Edinburgh’s Naval cap and sword will be placed on the coffin ahead of the service and His Royal Highness’s Insignia will be laid on the altar of the chapel.

"At the conclusion of the service, His Royal Highness will be interred in the Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel.

"Union flags flying at half-mast at Royal residences will remain at half-mast until the day after the funeral. It is The Queen’s wish that the Royal Family will observe two weeks of Royal mourning, starting yesterday."

Many thousands of people would normally have been expected to watch the Duke's funeral in Windsor.

The public is urged not to attend the service, in light of the ongoing public health situation.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead mayor, Cllr John Story, has asked people not to gather outside Windsor Castle, the Long Walk, or Windsor town centre on the day of the funeral, and to pay respects from home.

"We are honoured that the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will be taking place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17," he said.

“Although this will happen in private at St George’s Chapel, it will be televised meaning that those both locally and around the world will be able to be part of this historic event.

“We are reminding everyone to remember the current public health guidance around COVID-19 and request that people do not gather outside Windsor Castle, on the Long Walk or in Windsor town centre.

“We recommend that you pay your respects from the safety of your own home and avoid making non-essential journeys to Windsor.

“Instead of leaving floral tributes, the Royal Family has suggested that the public make donations to one of the Duke’s patronages, or to a charity of their choice.

"There are many organisations in the borough that were supported by His Royal Highness. A full list can be found here."

To leave a message of condolence to the Duke, the Royal Family has set up an online book of condolence. Visit www.royal.uk