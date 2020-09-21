COVID-19 pauses music at popular Marlow Bottom Christmas lights

A renowned display of Christmas lights synchronised to music in Marlow Bottom will be reduced this year, it has been announced.

The spectacle, run by the Shepherd Family in Hill Farm Road each festive season, attracts hundreds of visitors and raises money for charity but the 'saddened' family have chosen to put safety first as the pandemic continues.

Although there will be no music or charity collection this year, there will be some static lights available to view 'from the safety of a car'.

The display usually contains thousands of lights which take months to prepare, initially going up as early as October.

In a statement on Facebook, the family said: "We are saddened to announce that due to the current COVID-19 situation we don’t feel we can put on our usual Christmas light show this year.

"The display takes a great deal of preparation and if we were running our normal show we would be starting to put lights up in the next few weeks.

"We have no idea what the rules will be by December but it would be very difficult for visitors to adhere to the current rules and we would not want to be responsible for anyone catching COVID-19 whilst visiting our display.

"We will therefore not be doing any music, charity collection or synchronisation of the lights this year.

"We do recognise that children like to see Christmas lights so therefore to reflect the nation's support for the NHS and to bring a little Christmas cheer in these difficult times we will be putting up a few static lights which can be viewed from the safety of a car.

"We appreciate your understanding and wish you all well."