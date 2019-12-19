Marlow area: Shepherd family lights shine in Marlow Bottom for mental health

A dazzling display of Christmas lights at a family home in Marlow Bottom is aiming to raise nearly £10,000 for charity again this year.

Tony and Jancis Shepherd, at 46 Hill Farm Road, are supporting mental health charity The Charlie Waller Memorial Trust for the third time through their set of lights synchronised to 15 songs.

The Trust was set up in 1997 in memory of Charlie Waller, a young man who took his life from depression.

The spectacle attracts visitors from across the region, and the lights will be on every day from 4pm-11pm until Sunday, January 5. Music plays from 5pm-9pm.

This year, the Shepherd’s have won a nationwide competition searching for Britain’s best Christmas lights display, run by price comparison site Money Expert.

The comparison firm also awarded Tony £500, which he donated in full to the trust.

The family use 60,000 lights as part of thedisplay, with each song taking 20 hours to programme to the lights.

Tony told the Advertiser: “It is just nice recognition – it is good for the charity, and that is the main reason we do it.

“It is nice that we got some money as a prize. We are going to givethat straight to the charity.”

He added: “It does take a lot of effort. We start putting them up in October, and it is the end of February before everything is down.”

Donations to the charity can be made through the letterbox or at uk.virginmoneygiving. com/JancisShepherd

Visit www.cwmt.org. uk for more on The Charlie Waller Memorial Trust.

MARLOW: Pupils at Marlow C of E School have ditched the car and formed a ‘Walking Bus’ in a bid to curb traffic pollution, writes Alex Green.

A walking school bus is a group of children walking to school with adults, being picked up from their houses on the way – enabling children to walk to school who otherwise would not be able to do so.

The initiative saw 37 families take part along three routes, and the Sandygate Road school managed to complete 73 per cent of all the week’s school journeys on foot.

Originally taking place between November 18 and November 22, the routes are now running continuously.

The school has been recognised with four Green Flag awards over 11 years for its sustainable drive.

Headteacher Sharon Reynolds said: “This initiative not only helps make our pupils more active, it also protects our environment and fosters community spirit, which is incredibly important for a close-knit community school like ours.”

MARLOW: An annual road race is open for entries ahead of its return in May, writes Olivia Simpson.

The Marlow 5, organised by Handy Cross Runners, will be held on Sunday, May 10, starting at Higginson Park.

Entry has been reduced to £14 until Friday, January 31.

The race will be returning for its 37th year, with Recycled Business Furniture announced as race sponsors.

Chris Gentry, race director, said: “This race takes in many views, from the iconic bridge to the river, lock and weir of Marlow.

“This flat course is perfect for those who wish to take in the views or those who are looking for a personal best.”

Visit www.handycrossrunners.co.uk for race entry and maps.

MARLOW: With Christmas now under a week away, the town council is gearing up for its last festive event tonight (Thursday).

Carols on the Causeway will see Father Christmas arrive in his grotto from 6pm.

Adults can sip mulled wine, donated by The George and Dragon, and enjoy free mince pies from Sainsbury’s.

Marlow Mayor Richard Scott will lead members of the public in carol singing, which starts at 6.30pm, accompanied by Marlow’s Town Band and the Marlow Choral Society.

He said: “Carols on the Causeway is one of our most popular events. I hope more people than ever will join us to celebrate Christmas in style.”

BUCKS: The council has been boosted by an extra £1million to help improve the quality of roads in the county.

The ‘plane and patch’ work, which commenced in November, involves 27 schemes and should be complete by the end of March 2020, weather permitting.

Earlier this year Transport for Bucks completed more than 100 plane and patch treatments across the county, largely on smaller roads.

Follow @tfbalerts on Twitter for updates.

MARLOW: Three benches have been installed in the town, courtesy of the town council.

The first, in Dedmere Rise, is funded by Community Infrastructure Levy funds, while on Newfield Gardens green, two benches have been placed from the Mayor’s Wycombe District Council ward budget.