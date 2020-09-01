Sir William Borlase's Grammar School delays opening 'following travels overseas'

Marlow's Sir William Borlase's Grammar School has delayed its opening date after 'a number of positive' coronavirus cases in the school community.

The school, in West Street, had hoped to restart on Wednesday but has decided to 'prioritise safety' and delay the opening for the new school year until Thursday, September 10.

Head teacher Kay Mountfield told parents of the news via a newsletter circulated on Friday, in which she says the positive COVID-19 cases have been found 'in the school community'.

She added that she has been in contact with Public Health England, Bucks Council's health team and the Department for Education surrounding the risks.

She wrote last week: "I have asked parents and students to be vigilant in monitoring their health through these last weeks of the holiday and to keep us informed of any quarantine arrangements or concerns.

"As you know, at Borlase, we are very much looking forward to welcoming you all to school in September and have been working hard towards this aim. The school and staff are ready and excited to get started.

"However, in the last 24 hours, the school has been informed of a number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the school community following travels overseas.

"All the organisations, along with our Chair of Governors, support my decision to prioritise safety and delay the opening until Thursday, September 10."

She added: "I would like to emphasise to all students and families the importance of observing the guidelines on social distancing, gathering with others and on isolation as appropriate.

"My apologies to everyone and my thanks for your support."