Species could be 'destroyed' in Maidenhead Golf Course development, report says

Campaigners against development on Maidenhead Golf Course have expressed their concern after an environmental assessment said the plans for 2,000 homes on the site could lead to the ‘destruction’ of protected species.

An environmental impact assessment scoping opinion commissioned by CALA Homes added that the site, which is also set see two schools and a community hub, could lead to the permanent loss of ‘woodland of high ecological value’.

The document has been prepared ahead of the planned development on land which was taken out of the greenbelt with the adoption of the Borough Local Plan on February 8 this year.

During construction, the scoping document reveals potential effects during construction to include ‘damage via machinery incursion, pollution and spillages/runoff on retained habitats on or adjacent to the Site including ancient woodland’, as well as disturbance to bats and the ‘destruction of badger setts and/or killing/injury of badgers during site clearance and construction works’.

Moreover, nesting and young birds could also be ‘destroyed’ in site clearance works, including the potential disturbance of Schedule 1 protected bird species such as firecrest.

During the ‘operational phase’, potential effects include the ‘permanent loss of habitats’ for a number of species, as well as damage from recreational pressures such as path erosion and trampling.

Tina Quadrino, chair of the Maidenhead Great Park group, said: “This planning document confirms many of our fears about the environmental destruction planned for this vital area of publicly owned open space in our town. But it also down-plays the ecological value of the land, for example by not acknowledging how much of the land is woodland. Twenty-two hectares of the 55-hectare site is woodland, of which two hectares is ancient woodland. And the council has refused to put Tree Protection Orders on any of the trees.

“As well as damaging our ecological environment, this assessment also makes it clear that the people of Maidenhead will effectively be living in a massive building site for the next 10 to 15 years, with significantly increased construction traffic, and the air, noise and light pollution this brings with it.

“The document also reminds us that our council, as both landowner and planning authority, will to a large extent be marking their own homework when it comes to the planning application for this site.

“As well as being concerned about the permanent loss of woodland of high ecological value, the threats to protected species, increased air pollution, increases in traffic both during the construction phase and operational phase of the development, the loss of open space, we are also very concerned about the loss of water storage, increased pressure on water supplies, increased run-off from the concreting over of greenspace and increased pressure on our already stretched local health services.”

In response to the comments by the campaign group, a council spokesperson said: “South West Maidenhead will meet, in a managed way, a significant proportion of our future housing need, by creating a sustainable, high-quality and distinctive place.

“Of course, all forms of development, land use and construction work unfortunately have some impact upon the environment, habitats and wildlife.

“As part of their pre-application work, developers need to commission independent ecological surveys of their sites to accompany their planning applications, identify protected species, consider impacts on habitats, identify measures to minimise adverse impacts, and meet any legal obligations in relation to any protected species.

“The developer in this case has started this Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) process by submitting a scoping opinion request in advance of any future planning application. The Council is considering this request, including consultation with the relevant statutory bodies.

“From a planning policy perspective, sustainability and the environment are key considerations in the Borough Local Plan and the draft Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for South West Maidenhead.

“Developers are very alive to the aspirations of the council and the community for this area. The SPD, which once finalised and adopted will become a key consideration in deciding planning applications, reaffirms important commitments to delivering a sustainable, net carbon zero development.

“This includes seeking 10 per cent biodiversity net gain, a green/blue infrastructure network helping wildlife move across the site, a highly connected green spine running north-south through the site, retention of Rushington Copse and as many other trees as practically possible, along with planting new trees where possible.”