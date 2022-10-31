More volunteers needed for Maidenhead Festival

The organisers of the biggest event in Maidenhead’s calendar are looking for more volunteers to join their team.

Maidenhead Festival, which next takes place over the weekend of July 22-23, 2023, is run by a small group of dedicated volunteers who want to recruit some new team members to help spread the load.

This year’s event was the most successful yet, seeing more than 15,000 people visit the festival ground in Kidwells Park over two days of family-focussed entertainment including music on the main stage, a fairground, children’s beach, and a huge variety of stalls, sideshows and activities.

Organising and running the event is a massive undertaking and planning the 2023 festival has already begun. Unlike other festivals, there is no entry charge so the £60,000 running costs need to be raised through sponsorship, grants and donations.

The team is looking for new members to help in areas such as fundraising, advertising and sponsorship, organising the marketplace, and overseeing the festival’s recycling efforts.

In addition to all of the forward planning, a small army of volunteers is needed over the festival weekend to help run it.

Chairman Lisa Hunter said: “Maidenhead Festival is organised by the community for the community. It’s the biggest, regularly organised, free, public event in Maidenhead and has many benefits for the whole town, including building community spirit and goodwill.

"It also helps strengthen the charities and other organisations which take part by providing a platform for publicity, fundraising and recruitment.

“It’s a wonderful event to be involved in. Organising it is great fun and very rewarding and joining our team will give volunteers the opportunity to develop new skills and use their existing ones to make a huge contribution to our community.”

If you would like to volunteer or find out more about getting involved with next year’s festival please email Lisa Hunter at info@maidenheadfestival.org.uk