'Amazing' Maidenhead Festival returns to Kidwells Park

Record-breaking numbers of people were in Kidwells Park at the weekend for the much-anticipated physical return of the Maidenhead Festival.

The free event took place across Saturday and Sunday with top tribute acts headlining including Tina Turner, Little Mix, Elton John, Michael Buble and Ed Sheeran tribute bands, while a surprise George Michael tribute singer got crowds rocking.

A fireworks display wowed crowds on the Saturday night, while a makeshift beach in the park brought a taste of the seaside to Maidenhead.

Meanwhile, performers and entertainers took to the stage while food and drink stalls served up a treat for festival-goers, who enjoyed kind weather for the two-day spectacle.

Local artists including the Maidenhead Tuneless Choir and Bottle Kids showcased their talent to the thousands of people who turned out at Kidwells Park.

The Festival Fox was also up to his old tricks as he led a conga line around the festival site, which was also being roamed by the Maidenhead Lions fun train.

This was the first time the event had taken place physically since 2019, with both the 2020 and 2021 festivals held virtually.

Chairman of the Maidenhead Festival committee, Lisa Hunter, said that while she was looking forward to a well-earned rest, the event was a roaring success, with thousands of people descending on the town.

"It was absolutely amazing," she told the Advertiser. "It has been a long time coming after a two year break, it was nice seeing people having so much fun - I am sure there were some children who practically lived on the beach all weekend.

"One lady came out on Sunday to say thank you for the fireworks, calling them an 'absolute delight'.

"All of the artists were outstanding. All went according to plan and we were very fortunate that all the artists were able to come given the current climate."

Lisa added: "I do not think we have had that many people here before, it was record-breaking numbers which is amazing."

The organising team had urged people to give what money they can whilst at the festival to ensure it can return for future years, and Lisa said revellers were generous with their cash despite the cost of living crisis.

"The community is the reason why we do this and it was brilliant to have their support," she said. "People were very generous with their donations."

Lisa said it was positive to see Maidenhead so busy at the weekend after a tough couple of years.

"Hopefully it is a sign that things are back to normal," she said.

The Maidenhead Festival will return next year across the weekend of Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Flick through our gallery above to view photos from this year's event, and visit www.baylismediaphotos.co.uk to purchase any photographs.